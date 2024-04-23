The high-wetting formulation of the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 from Kärcher offers a wealth of advantages for thorough and gentle machine or manual maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant, hard and resilient (ESD) floors and surfaces. Thanks to the special surfactant combination, the versatile detergent is also particularly suitable for hydrophobic surfaces, such as PUR-coated floor coverings. It not only ensures an extra-high cleaning performance by effectively absorbing grease, oil and mineral contamination, but also ensures even, streak-free and fast drying. For efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers, the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 is low-foaming and leaves a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance after cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic high concentration.