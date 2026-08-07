FR 30 Me
O duza rotativa obtine cu duzele puternice Kärcher o productivitate a suprafetelor de pana la 10 ori mai mare fata de metodele normale. Expunere in otel superior, depunere de ceramica, conexiune de aspirat inclusa.
Curatitorul de suprafete FR 30 ME, de inalta calitate, rezistent la apa fierbinte, are o carcasa din otel inoxidabil si o latime de lucru de 300 mm; este ideal pentru curatarea interioarelor, ex. in industria alimentara. Se caracterizeaza prin rulmenti din ceramica dubla, rotite cu ax fara marcaj si racord integrat de furtun de aspirare pentru indepartarea apei de pulverizare. Date tehnice: max. 250 bari, 1300 l/h, 85ºC. Setul de duze trebuie ordonat separat.
Specificații tehnice
Date tehnice
|Diametru (mm)
|300
|Filet de racordare
|EASY!Lock
|Culoarea
|argintiu
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|5
Masini compatibile
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S PLUS
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/23-4S
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4St
- HD 25/15-4 ST
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C *EU
- HD 5/11 Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX *EU
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M CageEB anniversary edition
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16 MX Plus+FR anniversary edition
- HD 7/16-4 M
- HD 8(18 -St-H steel
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eBFoam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 P Modul *EU
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/21 G
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 G
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 11/18-4 S Anniversary Edition
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/11 UX Plus
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 U *KAP
- HDS 5/13 U Anniversary Edition
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 U Plus
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 5/15 UX Plus
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16-4 C Anniversary Edition
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 801 B
- HDS 801 D
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- PRO HD 600