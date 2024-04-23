The innovative new hose from Kärcher is made from a high-quality multi-layered woven material with an improved feel, making it ultra robust, flexible and kink-resistant. It also maintains a constant water flow and sits notably more comfortably in the hand. A weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material inside the 25-metre quality garden hose. And the opaque middle layer ensures that algae cannot form inside the hose. The 3/4" hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance range, easily withstanding temperatures of between -20 and +60 °C. What's more, the durable garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. With its bursting pressure of 30 bar, the Performance Plus is ideal for watering small to medium gardens and other spaces. Includes a 15-year warranty.