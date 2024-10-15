Disinfectant, liquid RM 735, 5l
Neutral, effective, gentle on materials: Disinfectant RM 735 from Kärcher. With bactericidal (e.g. E. coli), yeasticidal (e.g. C. albicans) and limited virucidal properties (e.g. coronavirus).
Ideal for use in public institutions, in the hotel and gastronomy industries, in the healthcare industry and in many other locations, our RM 735 liquid disinfectant – tested in accordance with EN 14476 – is impressive thanks to its high efficacy in combating a particularly broad range of pathogens, including the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Despite its significant bactericidal, yeasticidal and limited virucidal properties, it is particularly gentle on materials and can even be used on acrylic glass (Plexiglas®), linoleum, PVC and anodised aluminium. It can be used as a conventional spray to wipe down surfaces as well as applied to larger areas using a Cleaning Agent Sprayer, a scrubber drier, a high-pressure cleaner or the PS 4/7 Bp Mister. Disinfectant RM 735 is pH-neutral, contains no aldehydes, phenols, alcohol or chlorine, and leaves no lasting odour.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,1
Product
- Versatile surface disinfectant
- Effective against bacteria (e.g. E. coli, S. aureus, E. hirae, P. aeruginosa)
- Effective against bacteria (e.g. salmonella, listeria)
- Effective against yeasts (e.g. Candida albicans)
- Effective against enveloped viruses (e.g. coronaviruses, HBV, HIV, H5N1, H1N1, Ebola)
- Extremely gentle on materials
- Neutral, discreet fragrance
- Free from fragrances and dyes
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H410 Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 S
- HD 10/23-4 S Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SX Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/14-4 S Plus
- HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M Portable
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 6/16-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MX Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/16-4 MX Car
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M Portable
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MX Plus
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 M Plus
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 S Classic
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 7/10-4 M
- HDS 7/10-4 MX
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/18-4 C EASY!
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 MX
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/14-4 St
- HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
- HDS 9/17-4 CX
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/18-4 MX
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
Application areas
- Milk kitchens
- Surface disinfection
- Waiting and treatment rooms
- Fitness and wellness areas
- Sanitary facilities
- For external disinfection and disinfection of the water dispensing area on the WPD water dispenser.