Ideal for use in public institutions, in the hotel and gastronomy industries, in the healthcare industry and in many other locations, our RM 735 liquid disinfectant – tested in accordance with EN 14476 – is impressive thanks to its high efficacy in combating a particularly broad range of pathogens, including the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Despite its significant bactericidal, yeasticidal and limited virucidal properties, it is particularly gentle on materials and can even be used on acrylic glass (Plexiglas®), linoleum, PVC and anodised aluminium. It can be used as a conventional spray to wipe down surfaces as well as applied to larger areas using a Cleaning Agent Sprayer, a scrubber drier, a high-pressure cleaner or the PS 4/7 Bp Mister. Disinfectant RM 735 is pH-neutral, contains no aldehydes, phenols, alcohol or chlorine, and leaves no lasting odour.