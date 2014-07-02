HEPA 12 filtrs
HEPA 12 augstas veiktspējas filtrs uzticami noder pret ērcītēm, ziedputekšņiem, sporām un sēnītēm. Tiek savākti 99,9% no visām daļiņām, kas ir lielākas par 0,3 µ.
Help for allergy sufferers and ideal for those who love clean air: HEPA 12 high-performance filter reliably retains pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mites. High-performance filter guarantees reliable filtration of all allergens and dust and ensures perfect cleanliness. The discharged air is cleaner than the room air, with 99.9% of all allergenic particles larger than 0.3 µ retained. The ideal solution for people with especially high hygiene requirements. Suitable for VC 6100, VC 6200 and VC 6300.
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Piemērots Kärcher sausajiem putekļsūcējiem VC 6 / VC 6 Premium un vecajām ierīcēm VC 6.xxx
Uzticami filtrē vismaz 99,5% no visām daļiņām
Ideāli piemērots alerģijas slimniekiem
Ieteikums: Nomainiet vismaz reizi gadā
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Daudzums (Gabals(i))
|1
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|0.1
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|0.1
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|140 x 101 x 46
Pielietošanas veidi
- Sausie netīrumi