Putekļsūcējs slapjai un sausai uzkopšanai NT 611 ECO K
Commercial, one-engined wet/dry vacuum cleaner with 55 l tank capacity for all applications in crafts, commerce and contract cleaning. Serial with coarse dirt filter, accessory in C-ID 40, acessory holder, rubber coated power cord and integrated waste water pump. Electronic cut-out on reaching maximum filling. Special filter system permits change-over between wet and dry vacuuming without removing the filter, if using an optional flat filter as main filter for vacuuming, e.g. dry dusts. Mechanical filter shaker for dry application (with optional flat filter).
The NT 611 Eco K wet/dry vacuum cleaner is a particularly user-friendly unit which is ideal for universal applications, e.g. in the trades, contract cleaning. The integrated waste water pump exhaust a large quantity of liquids out of the tank for continuously vacuuming water. One very practical feature of this vacuum cleaner is the flat pleated filter (optional) which offers various essential benefits:* The user can alternate between wet and dry pick-up without any interruption because the filter is always above the fluid level.* Access to the filter is quick and simple because it is not necessary to remove the motor head first.* The flat pleated filter (optional) increases the useable capacity of the container since it does not project downwards. The electronic level monitor automatically switches off the fan motor when the maximum fluid level is reached. The unit has two large diameter wheels at the rear and two castors at the front for high stability and manoeuvrability, it is also light enough to be carried without difficulty. A large On-/Off-switch as well as holders for storing the cable and accessories on the unit offer additional user convenience.
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Integrēts netīrā ūdens sūknisCaur novades sūkni var izliet lielu daudzumu ūdens, tādējādi nodrošinot nepārtrauktu izmantošanu
NovadcaurulePicked-up liquid is easy to drain via a hose.
Iebūvēts raupjo netīrumu filtrs turbīnas aizsardzībaiAizsargā turbīnu no bojājumiem, ko izraisa raupji netīrumi un sīkas daļas.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Spriegums (V)
|220 / 240
|Frekvence (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Gaisa plūsma (l/s)
|57
|Vakuums (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23.5
|Tvertnes tilpums (l)
|55
|Nominālā jauda (W)
|maks. 2350
|Izvades sūkņa jauda (W)
|1100
|Standarta nominālais platums ( )
|ID 40
|Kabeļa garums (m)
|10
|Skaņas spiediena līmenis (dB(A))
|63
|Krāsa
|antracīta
|Svars bez piederumiem (kg)
|23
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|570 x 430 x 860
Iekārtas komplektācijā iekļauts:
- Iesūkšanas šļūtenes garums: 4 m
- Līkums: Plastmasa
- Iesūkšanas cauruļu daudzums: 2 Gabals(i)
- Iesūkšanas cauruļu garums: 550 mm
- Iesūkšanas cauruļu materiāls: Hromēts tērauds
- Slapjās/sausās uzkopšanas grīdas uzgaļa platums: 360 mm
- Uzgalis spraugām
- Rupjo gružu filtrs
- Novadcaurule (noturīga pret eļļu)
- Pilnībā izņemams netīrā ūdens sūknis
- Stāvbremze
- Stumšanas rokturis
Aprīkojums
- Automātiska izslēgšanās, sasniedzot maksimālo piepildījuma līmeni
- Tvertnes materiāls: Plastmasa
- Sistēma šļūtenes pagarināšanai
- Ieslēdzas/izslēdzas automātiski
- Izturīgs buferis
- Aizsardzības klase: I
- Bezapkopes vakuuma turbīnas: 1 Gabals(i)
Pielietošanas veidi
- Būvlaukumi
- Rūpniecība
