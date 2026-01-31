Akumulatora putekļsūcējs HV 1/1 Bp Fs *EU

Optimal for building cleaning: lightweight, powerful battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs. Comes as standard with acces. kit comprising upholstery, floor and crevice nozzles.

With our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs, building service contractors are at all times optimally equipped to carry out minor vacuuming tasks. Furniture, upholstery or small floor areas in tight spaces, for example, are typical areas of use for the practical, lightweight, and, thanks to the Kärcher Battery Power battery, cordless and at the same time very powerful and durable handheld vacuum cleaner. Thanks to the supplied accessory kit with upholstery, floor and crevice nozzles, suction brush and suction tubes, you are much more agile and the work is completed much faster than with a large machine with cable. In addition, the versatile battery-operated handheld vacuum cleaner is suitable for many other uses, for example vehicle cleaning or the removal of dirt during installation work. For these areas of use, separate accessory kits specifically tailored to the respective work are also available. The scope of delivery also includes the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery and a quick charger.

Īpašības un ieguvumi
Maisa filtrs ar lielu filtra virsmu un efektīva turbīna
Maisa filtrs ar lielu filtra virsmu un efektīva turbīna
Augsta tīrīšanas efektivitāte uz visu veidu virsmām.
Kompakta, viegla un universāla iekārta
Kompakta, viegla un universāla iekārta
Darbu ir iespējams veikt visos virzienos 360° amplitūdā.
Eco!efektivitātes režīms
Eco!efektivitātes režīms
Ietaupa enerģiju un paildzina baterijas darbības laiku. Samazina trokšņa līmeni līdz pieņemamam.
Ar ērtu reāllaika tehnoloģiju
  • Parādīta atlikušo darbības laiku reāllaikā uz paša Kärcher Battery Power akumulatora.
Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

Baterijas platforma 18 V baterijas platforma
Tvertnes tilpums (l) 0.9
Skaņas spiediena līmenis (dB(A)) 70
Gaisa plūsma (l/s) 33
Vakuums (mbar/kPa) 47 / 4.7
Standarta nominālais platums ( ) ID 35
Baterijas tips Litija jonu baterija
Spriegums (V) 18
Kapacitāte (Ah) 2.5
Nepieciešamais bateriju skaits (Gabals(i)) 1
Veiktspēja no vienas baterijas uzlādes (m²) maks. 100 (2,5 Ah)
Darbības laiks ar pilnu uzlādi (/min) eco!efficiency režīms: / maks. 42 (3,0 Ah) Jaudas režīms: / maks. 25 (3,0 Ah) eco!efficiency režīms: / maks. 29 (2,5 Ah) Jaudas režīms: / maks. 22 (2,5 Ah)
Baterijas uzlādes laiks ar ātro lādētāju 80%/100% (min) 44 / 83
Uzlādes strāva (A) 2.5
Baterijas lādētājam nepieciešamā strāva (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Krāsa antracīta
Svars bez piederumiem (kg) 1.8
Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg) 4
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 313 x 115 x 315

Iekārtas komplektācijā iekļauts:

  • Variants: Baterija un lādētājs ir iekļauti komplektācijā
  • Iesūkšanas cauruļu daudzums: 2 Gabals(i)
  • Iesūkšanas cauruļu garums: 505 mm
  • Iesūkšanas cauruļu materiāls: Plastmasa
  • Grīdas uzgalis
  • Uzgalis tapsējumam
  • Uzgalis spraugām
  • Sūkšanas birste
  • Cilindriskais filtrs: Papīrs
  • Sākuma filtrs
  • Baterija: 18 V / 2,5 Ah Battery Power baterija (1 gab.)
  • Lādētājs: 18 V Battery Power ātrais lādētājs (1 gab.)

Aprīkojums

  • eco!efficiency režīms
Videos
Pielietošanas veidi
  • Lieliski piemērots salona vai nelielu telpu tīrīšanai ēkās
  • Transportlīdzekļu tīrīšana
Piederumi
Visi produkti ar tādu pašu akumulatoru
Atrast HV 1/1 Bp Fs *EU rezerves daļas

Atrodiet Kärcher tīrīšanas iekārtu rezerves daļas un diagrammas. Izvēlieties “Atrast rezerves daļas”, lai sāktu meklēšanu, vai sazinieties ar pilnvaroto Kärcher izplatītāju vai mazumtirgotāju.

