Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 3.400

Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.

The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.400 serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Īpašības un ieguvumi
Gatava izmantošanai
Brīvgaitas spoles kloķis
  • Vienkārša šļūtenes uztīšana un atritināšana.
Lieli riteņi
  • Uzlabota pārvietojamība.
Regulējams rokturis
Kapacitāte: 40 m 1/2" šļūtene vai 30 m 5/8" šļūtene, vai 20 m 3/4" šļūtene
  • Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Salocīšanas funkcija
  • Vietu taupoša uzglabāšana.
Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

Krāsa melna
Svars (kg) 2.3
Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg) 2.4
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 390 x 450 x 700
Videos
Piederumi
Atrast Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 3.400 rezerves daļas

Atrodiet Kärcher tīrīšanas iekārtu rezerves daļas un diagrammas. Izvēlieties “Atrast rezerves daļas”, lai sāktu meklēšanu, vai sazinieties ar pilnvaroto Kärcher izplatītāju vai mazumtirgotāju.

