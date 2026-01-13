Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 3.400
Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.
The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.400 serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Gatava izmantošanai
Brīvgaitas spoles kloķis
- Vienkārša šļūtenes uztīšana un atritināšana.
Lieli riteņi
- Uzlabota pārvietojamība.
Regulējams rokturis
Kapacitāte: 40 m 1/2" šļūtene vai 30 m 5/8" šļūtene, vai 20 m 3/4" šļūtene
- Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Salocīšanas funkcija
- Vietu taupoša uzglabāšana.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|2.3
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|2.4
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|390 x 450 x 700
