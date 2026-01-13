The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.400 serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!