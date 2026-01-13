Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 4.500
Very mobile hose trolley with accessory holder and storage hook. With height adjustable handle, angled hose connectors to avoid kinking of the hose, free-wheeling crank and foldable for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.
Trolley to go! The new ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 4.500 with accessory holder for spray lances, spray guns, etc. and a stowing hook for the short hose is a kit full of ideas. There is no need to drag the hose laboriously through the entire garden anymore as the trolley is always at hand and therefore at the watering site. The long hose is connected to the water tap, rolls out onto the ground and stays there. This keeps the hose clear of garden beds, bushes and furniture. Watering within a range of about 3 to 5 m around the hose trolley is conveniently taken care of with the shorter hose. And thanks to its folding function the HT 4.500 can be stowed easily and especially space-saving. The featues: height adjustable handle, 2 x hose connector, suitable for all common hoses; Capacity: 40 m 1/2"-hose or 30 m 5/8"-hose or 20 m 3/4"-hose. Fully assembled.
Īpašības un ieguvumi
2 šļūtenes savienojumi
Šļūtenes savienojums (leņķveida)
Gatava izmantošanai
Iespējams pievienot stobru vai uzgali
- Uzlabota pārvietojamība.
Brīvgaitas spoles kloķis
- Vienkārša šļūtenes uztīšana un atritināšana.
Lieli riteņi
- Uzlabota pārvietojamība.
Regulējams rokturis
Kapacitāte: 50 m 1/2" šļūtene vai 35 m 5/8" šļūtene, vai 23 m 3/4" šļūtene
- Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Salocīšanas funkcija
- Vietu taupoša uzglabāšana.
Neslīdošs ergonomisks rokturis
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|2.6
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|2.7
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|440 x 485 x 857
Piederumi
