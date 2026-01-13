Mucas sūknis BP 1 Barrel

With the innovative barell pump SBP 2200 you watering your garden comfortably and cheap with nutrient-rich rain water. No heavy lifting of watering cans. No cost of expensive drinking water.

The perfect watering can replacement. The barell pump is not only kind on your back but also on your purse. The on- /off switch on the frame of the barell saves energie, because the pump is not the whole time in use and saves beside idle in plugging of the pump. The innovative clamping device provides for perfect hold and manageability.

Īpašības un ieguvumi
Mucas sūknis BP 1 Barrel: Flexible clamping device
Flexible clamping device
Perfect hold to any barrel thanks to very high fitting accuracy.
Mucas sūknis BP 1 Barrel: Pludiņslēdzī iebūvēts ieslēgšanās/izslēgšanās slēdzis
Pludiņslēdzī iebūvēts ieslēgšanās/izslēgšanās slēdzis
Ērtai sūkņa vadāmībai tieši uz pamatnes.
Mucas sūknis BP 1 Barrel: Integrated prefilter
Integrated prefilter
Protects the pump against contamination and thus increases the lifespan and functional reliability.
Adjustable hose length
  • Perfect adaptation to different barrel depths.
Pludiņslēdzis
  • Sūkņa darbības regulēšanai atbilstoši ūdens līmenim, kā arī sūkņa aizsardzībai pret tukšgaitu.
Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

nominālā ieejas jauda (W) 400
Maks. plūsmas apjoms (l/h) < 3800
Piegādes augstums (m) 11
Spiediens (bar) maks. 1.1
Iegremdēšanas dziļums (m) maks. 7
Šķidruma temperatūra (°C) maks. 35
Strāvas kabelis (m) 10
Spriegums (V) 230
Frekvence (Hz) 50
Krāsa dzeltena
Svars bez piederumiem (kg) 4.6
Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg) 5.7
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 135 x 170 x 520

Aprīkojums

  • Ērts rokturis pārnēsāšanai
  • Iespējama nostiprināšana
  • Hose, adjustable length
  • Ietver priekšfiltru
  • Integrēts iesl./izsl. slēdzis
  • Control and shut-off valve
  • Simple definition of switching level: jā
  • Pludiņslēdzis
Mucas sūknis BP 1 Barrel
Videos
Pielietošanas veidi
  • Dārza laistīšanai no lietus ūdens mucām
Piederumi
Atrast BP 1 Barrel rezerves daļas

Atrodiet Kärcher tīrīšanas iekārtu rezerves daļas un diagrammas. Izvēlieties “Atrast rezerves daļas”, lai sāktu meklēšanu, vai sazinieties ar pilnvaroto Kärcher izplatītāju vai mazumtirgotāju.

