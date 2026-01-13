Mucas sūknis BP 1 Barrel
With the innovative barell pump SBP 2200 you watering your garden comfortably and cheap with nutrient-rich rain water. No heavy lifting of watering cans. No cost of expensive drinking water.
The perfect watering can replacement. The barell pump is not only kind on your back but also on your purse. The on- /off switch on the frame of the barell saves energie, because the pump is not the whole time in use and saves beside idle in plugging of the pump. The innovative clamping device provides for perfect hold and manageability.
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Flexible clamping devicePerfect hold to any barrel thanks to very high fitting accuracy.
Pludiņslēdzī iebūvēts ieslēgšanās/izslēgšanās slēdzisĒrtai sūkņa vadāmībai tieši uz pamatnes.
Integrated prefilterProtects the pump against contamination and thus increases the lifespan and functional reliability.
Adjustable hose length
- Perfect adaptation to different barrel depths.
Pludiņslēdzis
- Sūkņa darbības regulēšanai atbilstoši ūdens līmenim, kā arī sūkņa aizsardzībai pret tukšgaitu.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|nominālā ieejas jauda (W)
|400
|Maks. plūsmas apjoms (l/h)
|< 3800
|Piegādes augstums (m)
|11
|Spiediens (bar)
|maks. 1.1
|Iegremdēšanas dziļums (m)
|maks. 7
|Šķidruma temperatūra (°C)
|maks. 35
|Strāvas kabelis (m)
|10
|Spriegums (V)
|230
|Frekvence (Hz)
|50
|Krāsa
|dzeltena
|Svars bez piederumiem (kg)
|4.6
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|5.7
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|135 x 170 x 520
Aprīkojums
- Ērts rokturis pārnēsāšanai
- Iespējama nostiprināšana
- Hose, adjustable length
- Ietver priekšfiltru
- Integrēts iesl./izsl. slēdzis
- Control and shut-off valve
- Simple definition of switching level: jā
- Pludiņslēdzis
Pielietošanas veidi
- Dārza laistīšanai no lietus ūdens mucām
