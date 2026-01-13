Kombinētā grīdu mazgāšanas iekārta B 150 R DOSE(Disc)

Ride-on scrubber drier B 150 R with disc head, Dose cleaning agent dosing unit, automatic filling of fresh water tank (Auto Fill), tank rinsing system. Optional with gel/wet battery.

The compact B 150 R Dose offers an optimal view when cleaning indoor areas. The battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer can be equipped with gel or wet battery (180–240 Ah) and has a disc head (ideal for smooth floors) with 75 or 90 cm working width. The optional all-wheel drive guarantees a high level of traction around bends and on slopes. The convenient standard equipment includes the automatic lowering of the brush head and squeegee, the large colour display, the automatic adjustment of the contact pressure, a choice of cleaning modes, the KIK key system, the Dose cleaning agent dosing unit, as well as the colour-coded operating elements. The Auto Fill function for efficient filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the patented tank rinsing system for simple and hygienic cleaning of the dirty water tank, are also available as options.

Īpašības un ieguvumi
Configurable machine
  • Aprīkojuma funkcijas var brīvi izvēlēties.
  • Perfect adaptation of the machine to the cleaning requirements.
  • Efektīvs un ekonomiski saprātīgs risinājums.
Inovatīva KIK sistēma
  • Paaugstināta aizsardzība pret nepareizu ekspluatāciju.
  • Samazinātas apkopes izmaksas.
  • Optimāla pielāgošana individuālām tīrīšanas vajadzībām, kas neprasa iekārtas operatoram pārāk daudz pūļu.
Auto Fill (optional)
  • Automātiska tīrā ūdens tvertnes uzpildīšana
  • Uzpildīšana no tīrā ūdens šļūtenes automātiski apstāsies, kad tvertne būs pilna.
Iespēja izvēlēties no četriem akumulatoriem
  • Pieejami gan bezapkopes, gan zemas apkopes akumulatori ar 36 V / 180 Ah vai 240 Ah.
eco!efficiency režīms enerģijas ekonomijai un videi draudzīgai tīrīšanai
  • Samazināts enerģijas patēriņš.
  • 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
  • Even quieter and therefore ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
  • Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
  • Iespējama ātra un vienkārša uzstādījumu nomaiņa.
Patented tank rinsing system (optional)
  • Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
  • Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
  • Labākai higiēnai.
Iebūvēts bateriju lādētājs (pieejams pēc izvēles)
  • Nav nepieciešams atsevišķs lādētājs.
  • Ērta un viegla vadība.
  • Pielāgojams dažādu veidu akumulatoru baterijām.
Optional cleaning agent dosing (DOSE)
  • Saves on cleaning agent.
  • Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
  • Tīrīšanas līdzekli var nomainīt bez nepieciešamības iztukšot tīrā ūdens tvertni.
Ērta izmantošana
  • Vienkārša darbošanās pateicoties skaidri saprotamiem vadības krāsu elementiem
  • Viegli lietot un ātri apgūstams.
Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

Piedziņas veids Baterija
Vilces piedziņa Vilces dzinējs
Birstu darba platums (mm) 750 - 900
Sūkšanas darba platums (mm) 940 - 1060
Tīrā/netīrā ūdens tvertne (l) 150 / 150
Teorētiskā platības tīrīšanas veiktspēja (m²/h) 5400
Praktiskā platības tīrīšanas veiktspēja (m²/h) 3800
Baterija (V) 36
Baterijas darbības laiks (h) maks. 5
Baterijas lādētājam nepieciešamā strāva (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Maksimālais pārvaramais slīpums (%) 10
Birstes rotācijas ātrums (apgr./min.) 180
Birstes kontaktspiediens (g/cm²) 34 - 46
Ūdens patēriņš (l/min) 9
Nominālā jauda (W) 2800
Maksimālais pieļaujamais svars (kg) 957
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 1790 x 910 x 1410

Iekārtas komplektācijā iekļauts:

  • Diskveida birste: 2 Gabals(i)
  • Baterija un iebūvētais lādētājs iekļauti komplektācijā

Aprīkojums

  • Jaudīga piedziņa
  • Automātisks ūdens padeves apturētājs
  • DOSE
  • Salenoīda vārsts
  • Divu tvertņu sistēma
