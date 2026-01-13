The compact B 150 R Dose offers an optimal view when cleaning indoor areas. The battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer can be equipped with gel or wet battery (180–240 Ah) and has a disc head (ideal for smooth floors) with 75 or 90 cm working width. The optional all-wheel drive guarantees a high level of traction around bends and on slopes. The convenient standard equipment includes the automatic lowering of the brush head and squeegee, the large colour display, the automatic adjustment of the contact pressure, a choice of cleaning modes, the KIK key system, the Dose cleaning agent dosing unit, as well as the colour-coded operating elements. The Auto Fill function for efficient filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the patented tank rinsing system for simple and hygienic cleaning of the dirty water tank, are also available as options.