Vaahdotin, 1200 l/h -
Konpaktin kokoinen painepesurin vaahdotin. Yhden litran säiliö ja vaahdotuskulman säätö.
Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Virtausnopeus (l/h)
|max. 1200
|Maksimipaine (bar)
|180
|Lämpötila (°C)
|max. 60
|Liitäntäkierre
|M22 x 1,5
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|0,7
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima
Poistuneet tuotteet
Varusteet
Varaosat
Etsi täältä varaosat Kärcher laitteeseesi. Osat saat myös alueellisen valtuutetun huoltoliikkeen kautta.