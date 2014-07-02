Vaahdotin, 1200 l/h -

Konpaktin kokoinen painepesurin vaahdotin. Yhden litran säiliö ja vaahdotuskulman säätö.

Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Kärcher foam lance is ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design. Further features: Rotating connector (M 22 x 1.5) and variable detergent dosage via control on lance.

Tiedot

Tekniset tiedot

Virtausnopeus (l/h) max. 1200
Maksimipaine (bar) 180
Lämpötila (°C) max. 60
Liitäntäkierre M22 x 1,5
Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg) 0,7
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima
Poistuneet tuotteet
Varusteet
Varaosat
Etsi täältä varaosat Kärcher laitteeseesi. Osat saat myös alueellisen valtuutetun huoltoliikkeen kautta.