Battery barrel pump

Convenient and eco-friendly watering: Use collected rainwater from a water butt, pond, or IBC container with the flexible battery barrel pump – without needing a tap, power outlet or watering can.

Benefits

No need for a water connection

The cordless barrel pump is self-sufficient: The device does not need a separate water connection, but instead uses rainwater collected in a water barrel water butt or IBC container. This means that you can water your flowers and vegetable beds in allotments, for example, without needing a water connection.

Kärcher battery barrel pump, no need for a water connection

No need for a power supply

Powerful battery instead of a cable: The barrel pump is battery-operated and does not need a power supply. This enables much more flexibility: On corded products, the area of use is limited by the cable length. By contrast, the barrel pump allows cordless watering even in places where there is no power supply.

Kärcher battery barrel pump, no need for a power supply

Convenient

More efficient, more ergonomic, simpler: Compared to a watering can, the rain barrel pump offers significantly more convenience. The switch is level with the edge of the barrel, so there is no need for the user to bend down. Carrying heavy watering cans is also a thing of the past as the water is taken directly from the barrel and can be used for watering via the garden hose and garden sprayers.

Watering with the battery barrel pump

Water-efficient

The barrel pump also fits through narrow openings such as those in an IBC container. This saves time and water as the rainwater collected can be easily reused.

Save water with the Kärcher battery barrel pump

Water sources

Battery barrel pumps are ideal for efficiently watering vegetable beds and flowers with rainwater from a barrel or IBC container. Possible use:

  • Rain barrel
  • Water butt
  • IBC container

Typical application areas of battery barrel pumps

Schrebergarten - Fasspumpe

Allotment garden

Older plots in particular often do not have electricity. Those who need to water regularly can make garden watering much easier with a battery-powered rain barrel pump.

Gemüse- und Kräutergarten - Fasspumpe

Vegetable and herb garden

To ensure that the vegetable patch and herb spiral next to the terrace or in the garden behind the house thrive, they can be watered in a plant-friendly manner with limescale-free rainwater using a rain barrel pump.

Rasenbewässerung - Fasspumpe

Lawn watering

The cordless barrel pump is also suitable for watering larger areas such as lawns. The water from the rain barrel offers a resource-saving alternative to tap water.

Highlights

For garden owners that are sick of hauling a heavy watering can up and down the garden but don’t have a power outlet, the BP 2.000-18 Cordless Barrel Pump was made for you. It can be operated with any Kärcher 18 V Battery Power battery, so you can use alternative water sources wherever you wish, even if there is no power connection available in the garden. This not only saves valuable drinking water, but also saves you from straining your back and wallet – ideal for small gardens, cottage gardens, allotments, and anywhere where there is water and thirsty plants, but no power supply.

Battery barrel pump features

Kärcher: Barrel Pump

Immediately ready for use

The cordless barrel pump is the convenient alternative to the watering can and is ready to use in just a few steps.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump - Variable hose position

Variable hose position

The hose system can be attached to the water source in three positions.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump

Safety and comfort

The battery unit bracket is placed at the top of the rain barrel so that it cannot come into contact with water. The barrel pump has flexible barrel rim mounting to ensure a secure hold.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump - Hose guide

Hose guide

The hose guide on the edge of the barrel ensures that the garden hose is not kinked or damaged by any edges.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump - Battery Display

Practical and energy-saving

Thanks to the integrated switch on the barrel rim attachment, the cordless barrel pump can be switched on and off at any time. This saves energy.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump - transparent lid

Transparency is important!

The transparent cover over the display means that the battery level can be read at any time.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump with ergonomic carrying handle

Innovative and convenient

Kärcher cordless barrel pumps are equipped with a hose whose length can be adjustable and a pre-filter.

Kärcher: Barrel Pump - Removable filter system

Removable filter system

The pre-filter prevents dirt particles from being sucked in, ensuring trouble-free operation. If the pre-filter gets dirty, it can be cleaned in a few simple steps.

FAQ for the battery barrel pump

The delivery height is up to 20 m.

The BP 2.000-18 Barrel can pump up to 2000 l/h.

The cable from the pump to the battery holder is designed for an immersion depth of up to 1.8 m.

The diameter of the BP 2.000-18 barrel is 100 mm. This allows the battery barrel pump to be used where there are small openings, such as with IBC containers.

The pump capacity is 2 bar.

A 1 m long hose is included in the scope of delivery. Optionally, this can be replaced by a longer hose system.

The battery barrel pump is compatible with all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power and 18 V Kärcher Battery Power Plus batteries.

18 V 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery → max. 25 min

18 V 5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power battery → max. 50 min

Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

The battery barrel pump is a product in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the entire product range and see which other products are compatible with your 18 V Battery Power battery.

18 V Battery Power

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
TO THE PRODUCTS