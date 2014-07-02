Stationära högtryckstvättar
Stationära högtryckstvättar – en bas, flera användningsplatser. Kärchers stationära högtryckstvättar är lämpliga i alla situationer där det är nödvändigt att rengöra och desinficera flera områden på ett platsbesparande sätt.
Hetvattentvättar
Stationära högtryckstvättar med olje- eller gasvärmare rengör med hetvatten och ånga. Högsta säkerhet garanteras inte bara av den automatiska tryckavlastningen.
Kallvattentvättar
Dessa stationära högtryckstvättar har inget eget uppvärmningssystem, utan klarar en ingående vattentemperatur upp till 85°C. Speciellt platsbesparande vid användning med ett spolrör.
Värmebooster
Den elektriska genomströmningsvärmaren är fördelaktig om varmvatten saknas eller om olje- eller gasuppvärmning inte tillåts.
Features
Hot water
The oil- and gas-heated, stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners offer a high heating output. They also impress with their efficient and environmentally friendly Kärcher burner technology, made in Germany.
HDS-St gas
Working pressure: 210 bar
Flow rate: 1000 l/h
HDS-St oil
Working pressure: up to 210 bar
Flow rate: 800–1300 l/h
Cold water
The cold water high-pressure cleaners are able to handle water temperatures of up to 85 °C and are used wherever a high flow rate is required.
HD-St
(up to 60 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: up to 210 bar
Flow rate: 800–1700 l/h
HD-St-H
(up to 85 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: up to 190 bar
Flow rate: 800–1700 l/h
Depending on the model, Kärcher stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners also offer the option of multiple-lance operation. This allows several users to work at the same time, significantly speeding up your cleaning processes.
HDC Classic
(up to 85 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: 80 or 160 bar
Flow rate: 2000 l/h
Version: Steel or stainless steel
HDC Standard
(up to 85 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: 80 or 160 bar
Flow rate: 4000/6000/8000 l/h
Version: Steel or stainless steel
Hot water generators
These electric hot water generators are used in conjunction with a high-pressure cleaner and can heat water using electrical energy.
HWE 13/21-42 kW
Working pressure: up to 210 bar
Flow rate: up to 1300 l/h
Heating output: 42 kW
Temperature: up to 95 °C
High-pressure installation
HWE 860
Flow rate: up to 1300 l/h
Heating output: 24 kW
Temperature: up to 85 °C
Low-pressure installation (boiler)
Centralised power – flexible cleaning
Stationary high-pressure cleaners are the ideal solution for users who regularly have high cleaning requirements, several areas of application or a continuous cleaning volume.
Depending on the model, they are designed for single- or multiple-lance operation, with multiple-lance operation allowing simultaneous use at different points, therefore perfectly meeting your individual requirements.
Benefits for you
Versatile fields of application
Whatever you want to use high-pressure cleaning for – our experts will be happy to help you commission your stationary system.
Automotive
The stationary high-pressure cleaner can be housed in a separate technical room. This means that maintenance work can be carried out at any time without disrupting ongoing operations in sensitive areas such as paint shops or workshops.
Food industry
Separate hose sets and accessories at each point of use effectively prevent the transfer of germs between different hygiene areas.
Public Services
Local authorities, municipal maintenance depots and recycling centres effortlessly keep their vehicles and facilities clean with stationary high-pressure cleaners. These systems not only ensure cleanliness, but also that everything runs smoothly – without disrupting operations. This keeps vehicles and machines ready for use for longer and saves valuable time.
Agriculture
Stationary high-pressure cleaners minimise the risk of accidents due to fixed installation, as there are no hoses lying around. This ensures a clean and safe work environment. In agriculture, they also prevent the spread of diseases between stalls, as machines do not have to be transported.
Efficient and economical in every application
Convenient, safe and always ready to use
Stationary high-pressure cleaners are an excellent investment. Only one machine to service. Reduced cleaning times without setting up. No need to transport the machine. Space-saving design.
They also play an important role in ensuring operational safety and work protection by shielding employees from noise and exhaust fumes. Prevention of erroneous operation by unauthorised persons.
Kärcher offers a comprehensive range of accessories for cleaning stations to suit individual requirements and virtually unlimited applications. And, last but not least, expert installation and technical monitoring ensure comprehensive system safety.
A stationary high-pressure cleaner optimises your cleaning processes, increases safety and saves you time and money in the long term.
Välj rätt professionell högtryckstvätt för dina behov.
Vår omfattande expertguide ger dig all nödvändig information för att välja din professionella högtryckstvätt. Vi hjälper dig att navigera bland olika modeller och få insikt i allt du behöver veta för att ta rätt beslut.