Stationära högtryckstvättar

Stationära högtryckstvättar – en bas, flera användningsplatser. Kärchers stationära högtryckstvättar är lämpliga i alla situationer där det är nödvändigt att rengöra och desinficera flera områden på ett platsbesparande sätt.

Kärcher Hetvattentvättar

Hetvattentvättar

Stationära högtryckstvättar med olje- eller gasvärmare rengör med hetvatten och ånga. Högsta säkerhet garanteras inte bara av den automatiska tryckavlastningen.

Kärcher Kallvattentvättar

Kallvattentvättar

Dessa stationära högtryckstvättar har inget eget uppvärmningssystem, utan klarar en ingående vattentemperatur upp till 85°C. Speciellt platsbesparande vid användning med ett spolrör.

Kärcher Värmebooster

Värmebooster

Den elektriska genomströmningsvärmaren är fördelaktig om varmvatten saknas eller om olje- eller gasuppvärmning inte tillåts.

Features

Hot water

The oil- and gas-heated, stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners offer a high heating output. They also impress with their efficient and environmentally friendly Kärcher burner technology, made in Germany.

Image of the Kärcher HDS-St gas hot water high-pressure cleaner

HDS-St gas

Working pressure: 210 bar
Flow rate: 1000 l/h

Image of the Kärcher HDS-St oil hot water high-pressure cleaner

HDS-St oil

Working pressure: up to 210 bar
Flow rate: 800–1300 l/h

Cold water

The cold water high-pressure cleaners are able to handle water temperatures of up to 85 °C and are used wherever a high flow rate is required.

Image of the Kärcher HD-St cold water high-pressure cleaner

HD-St

(up to 60 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: up to 210 bar
Flow rate: 800–1700 l/h

Image of the Kärcher HD-St-H cold water high-pressure cleaner

HD-St-H

(up to 85 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: up to 190 bar
Flow rate: 800–1700 l/h

Depending on the model, Kärcher stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners also offer the option of multiple-lance operation. This allows several users to work at the same time, significantly speeding up your cleaning processes.

Image of the Kärcher HDC Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner

HDC Classic

(up to 85 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: 80 or 160 bar
Flow rate: 2000 l/h
Version: Steel or stainless steel

Image of the Kärcher HDC Standard cold water high-pressure cleaner

HDC Standard

(up to 85 °C in the supply)
Working pressure: 80 or 160 bar
Flow rate: 4000/6000/8000 l/h
Version: Steel or stainless steel

Hot water generators

These electric hot water generators are used in conjunction with a high-pressure cleaner and can heat water using electrical energy.

Image of the Kärcher HWE 13/21-42 kW hot water generator

HWE 13/21-42 kW

Working pressure: up to 210 bar
Flow rate: up to 1300 l/h
Heating output: 42 kW
Temperature: up to 95 °C
High-pressure installation

Image of the Kärcher HWE 860 hot water generator

HWE 860

Flow rate: up to 1300 l/h
Heating output: 24 kW
Temperature: up to 85 °C
Low-pressure installation (boiler)

Centralised power – flexible cleaning

Stationary high-pressure cleaners are the ideal solution for users who regularly have high cleaning requirements, several areas of application or a continuous cleaning volume.

Depending on the model, they are designed for single- or multiple-lance operation, with multiple-lance operation allowing simultaneous use at different points, therefore perfectly meeting your individual requirements.

Illustration of areas of application for stationary high-pressure cleaners

Benefits for you

Kärcher offers a wide selection of stationary high-pressure cleaners designed for indoor and outdoor cleaning, which can be operated with both cold and hot water to effectively remove even the most stubborn dirt.

The stationary high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher are available in various versions, with different pressure and water flow to cope with a wide range of cleaning tasks. They can be flexibly customised to meet individual requirements.

Kärcher stationary high-pressure cleaners are designed to ensure intuitive operation and minimise strain on users. Simple installation and a user-friendly control panel reduce the risk of operator errors and enable efficient working.

Thanks to our clever service concept, the high-pressure cleaners are easy to maintain, resulting in less downtime and a long lifetime. Certified service technicians are available to carry out maintenance, repairs and troubleshooting.

A wide range of accessories provides efficient support for all cleaning tasks and ensures safe, convenient operation under different working conditions. Find the right accessories for your needs here: https://www.kaercher.com/int/accessory.html

Versatile fields of application

Whatever you want to use high-pressure cleaning for – our experts will be happy to help you commission your stationary system.

Man cleans vehicle underbody with high-pressure cleaner

Automotive

The stationary high-pressure cleaner can be housed in a separate technical room. This means that maintenance work can be carried out at any time without disrupting ongoing operations in sensitive areas such as paint shops or workshops. 

Man cleans industrial mixer with high-pressure cleaner

Food industry

Separate hose sets and accessories at each point of use effectively prevent the transfer of germs between different hygiene areas.

Man cleans municipal vehicle with high-pressure cleaner

Public Services

Local authorities, municipal maintenance depots and recycling centres effortlessly keep their vehicles and facilities clean with stationary high-pressure cleaners. These systems not only ensure cleanliness, but also that everything runs smoothly – without disrupting operations. This keeps vehicles and machines ready for use for longer and saves valuable time.

Man cleans stall with high-pressure cleaner

Agriculture

Stationary high-pressure cleaners minimise the risk of accidents due to fixed installation, as there are no hoses lying around. This ensures a clean and safe work environment. In agriculture, they also prevent the spread of diseases between stalls, as machines do not have to be transported.

Efficient and economical in every application

Convenient, safe and always ready to use

Stationary high-pressure cleaners are an excellent investment. Only one machine to service. Reduced cleaning times without setting up. No need to transport the machine. Space-saving design.

They also play an important role in ensuring operational safety and work protection by shielding employees from noise and exhaust fumes. Prevention of erroneous operation by unauthorised persons.

Kärcher offers a comprehensive range of accessories for cleaning stations to suit individual requirements and virtually unlimited applications. And, last but not least, expert installation and technical monitoring ensure comprehensive system safety.

A stationary high-pressure cleaner optimises your cleaning processes, increases safety and saves you time and money in the long term.

Man opens control box of stationary high-pressure cleaner
Välj rätt professionell högtryckstvätt för dina behov.

Vår omfattande expertguide ger dig all nödvändig information för att välja din professionella högtryckstvätt. Vi hjälper dig att navigera bland olika modeller och få insikt i allt du behöver veta för att ta rätt beslut. 

