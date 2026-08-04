Kolmitoimisuutin, 050
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application.
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Maksimipaine (bar)
|300
|Suutinkoko ( )
|50
|Lämpötila (°C)
|max. 80
|Liitäntäkierre
|EASY!Lock
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|0,3