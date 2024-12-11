Warranty extension irrigation
Register within 4 weeks of purchase and extend your warranty to 5 years.
The warranty extension to 5 years is possible for the following watering products: hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers.*
Please note that only the products listed in the form are eligible for the warranty.
We will send the proof of warranty (email) to the email address you have provided. Please check your spam folder if necessary. Please keep the proof of warranty in a safe place or print it out so that you can refer to it in the event of a warranty claim.
Please note that the warranty extension is only valid if it is completed within 4 weeks of the date of purchase. The warranty extension can only be used on presentation of the proof of warranty and the original proof of purchase.
* The warranty only applies to Kärcher watering products that are used privately and not for commercial purposes. This warranty does not apply to faults or defects caused, for example, by improper use. You will find the complete terms and conditions further down on this page. Our warranty does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer (in particular regarding warranty).
CLEAR CASE AND WARRANTY TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Here you will find the "Clear case" as well as the warranty terms and conditions for the Home & Garden, Home Line, Professional and Industrial product ranges. Under "Clear case" you will find information on the repair service for Home & Garden and commercial devices at fixed prices – simple and convenient for all private end customers in the myKärcher portal.