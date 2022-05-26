Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

No power connection in your outside area? Want to avoid a clutter of cables in your garden? Not a problem with battery-powered garden tools and cleaning devices that use the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system. Thanks to two different battery platforms (18 V or 36 V), we can offer you the right device for any performance requirement and any application. Maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.

Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

Remaining run time in minutes

Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

Battery capacity as a percentage

The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

Remaining charging time in minutes

The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

Kärcher Battery Power features

Spray water protection, automatic storage mode, intelligent cell monitoring, efficient temperature management: these are just some of the many features that set apart all Kärcher Battery Power batteries on the 18 V and 36 V battery platforms. Find out about the particular features and advantages of Kärcher high-performance lithium-ion batteries.

High-performance lithium-ion cells and a perfectly balanced electronics system make Kärcher batteries especially powerful. With no annoying cable, battery-powered devices offer maximum freedom of movement and are ready for use in no time at all. What's more, the batteries also withstand the extreme conditions that they undergo during use in cleaning devices and garden tools. Kärcher batteries provide a stable and secure energy source, even when in contact with spray water in pressure washers and medium-pressure washers or during temporary peak loads such as in chainsaws.

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The Kärcher Battery Power platforms

Would you rather have maximum power or less weight? Kärcher has the right battery platform for any performance requirement. As a rule of thumb: when maximum performance is required and large areas need work on, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries will come out on top. The 18 V batteries are lighter, more compact and affordable. The advantage of the Kärcher Battery Universe is that devices and batteries can be combined in any way within a voltage class, even with Kärcher Professional devices and batteries.

18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform comprises compact and handy products for maintaining and cleaning small and medium-sized gardens and outdoor areas. In addition to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries with 2.5 Ah and 5.0 Ah, there is also the 3.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery. All 18 V batteries can be used in all 18 V devices. Whether in Kärcher battery lawn mowers, battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners or battery weed removers, the batteries can be exchanged quickly and easily, and can therefore be used flexibly at any time.

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36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

For large gardens and areas, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform boasts powerful devices from various categories for cleaning tasks and gardening work. The devices on this platform are compatible with the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries (2.5 Ah or 5.0 Ah) and the 36 V Battery Power+ batteries (6.0 or 7.5 Ah). These batteries can be used to operate Kärcher battery devices such as lawn trimmers, pressure washers or hedge trimmers. For the highest standards of flexibility, mobility and power.

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Products on the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

Whether for garden maintenance or in cleaning devices, the 18 V and 36 V Battery Power batteries can be used in a wide variety of Kärcher products. Learn about the devices and find the right product for your battery.

Kärcher handheld cleaners

Handheld cleaner

Connect the hose and you're ready to go: with the innovative Kärcher battery-powered medium-pressure washers with 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery for quick, versatile intermediate cleaning in and around the home, without the need for a power connection.

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Kärcher battery weed removers

Battery weed remover

No weeds can flourish when this battery weed remover gets to work. Dry moss and weeds can be eliminated effortlessly at the surface without causing back pain.

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Kärcher cordless pressure washers

Battery pressure washer

Familiar Kärcher pressure washing with an unfamiliar drive concept: unlimited cleanliness with the K 2 Battery thanks to the exchangeable battery from the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

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Kärcher battery lawn mower

Battery lawn mower

The manoeuvrable 18-volt lawn mowers are especially suitable for small to medium-sized lawns. For larger lawn areas, the powerful 36 V lawn mowers are the ideal choice.

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Kärcher cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners

No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.

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Kärcher battery lawn trimmer

Battery lawn trimmer

The Kärcher battery lawn trimmers ensure neatly cut corners and a perfect lawn edge. From easy to powerful, Kärcher offers the right solution for every area of application.

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Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

Battery hedge trimmer

Perfect for shaping and trimming hedges and bushes. Thanks to the battery operation, it's quiet, practical and has no bothersome cable.

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Kärcher battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs

Take the autumn garden by storm. The battery-powered Kärcher leaf blowers and blower vacs ensure tidy paths and gardens in no time at all.

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Kärcher battery grass &amp; shrub shears

Battery grass & shrub shears

Trimming lawn edges is light work with the battery-powered grass shears. And with a simple blade change, the tool becomes a pair of shrub shears for pruning shrubs with precision.

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Man sawing a log with the battery chain saw

Battery chain saw

With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.

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Woman cutting branch with the battery tree lopper

Battery tree lopper

Effortless tree maintenance even with hard-to-reach branches. No problem for the battery tree lopper from Kärcher and its high-quality bypass blade.

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Kärcher battery ash and dry vacuum cleaner

Battery ash and dry vacuum cleaner

For convenient vacuuming of ash with long-lasting suction power: The cordless AD 2 Battery. Suitable for the Kärcher 18 V exchangeable battery, for easy removal of ash, with long-lasting suction power thanks to the ReBoost function.

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Kärcher cordless pressure sprayer

Battery pressure sprayer

Whether it is fertilising, eliminating pests, tackling weeds or watering small seedlings, the PSU 4-18 is the perfect all-rounder in the garden with its spray mist.

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Kärcher battery barrel pump

Battery barrel pump

Convenient and eco-friendly watering: Use collected rain water conveniently with the flexible battery barrel pump – no need for a separate water or power supply.

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Kärcher cordless patio cleaner

Battery patio cleaner

Effective and residue-free cleaning for wooden patios is a breeze with the battery-powered patio cleaner with its rotating rollers and integrated water distribution.

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Batteries and battery chargers for the Kärcher battery platform

Batteries and battery chargers

Need more power? Here are the corresponding fast chargers and batteries for different capacities. To make sure the garden tools and cleaning devices in the Kärcher Battery Universe are always fully charged.

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