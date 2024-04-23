PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731, 5l
Removes even the toughest grease, protein, oil and soot contamination from floors, working areas, machines, etc. (particularly suitable for use in the food processing industry). Easy-to-use, with a gentle cleaning action. Washes clean without residues.
Extremely powerful cleaning, suitable for both manual and mechanical cleaning and ideal for applications in food-processing companies and the food industry: the PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 from Kärcher. Highly effective and at the same time gentle on materials, the kitchen cleaner removes animal or vegetable fat and protein residues from practically any surface in, for example, butcher's shops, bakeries or large kitchens. Stainless steel and plastic surfaces are cleaned of grease and proteins just as reliably as tiled floors and walls, cold storage rooms and machines such as extractor hoods and conveyor belts. Even heavily soiled utensils such as barbecue and smoking skewers are powerfully cleaned. Our PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 is free of fragrances and dyes, effective at any temperature and washes off without leaving residue.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH
|13,1
|Weight (kg)
|5,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|190 x 140 x 250
Product
- Effective high-pressure detergent
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Suitable for cleaning stainless steel and ceramic surfaces
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Washes off without residue
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 S
- HD 10/23-4 S Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/12-4 St
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SX Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/14-4 S Plus
- HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M Portable
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 6/16-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/11-4 Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MX Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/16-4 MX Car
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Car *EU
- HD 7/16-4 St
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M Portable
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MX Plus
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
- HD 9/18-4 St
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 M Plus
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/21 G
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 2000 Super
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/11 UX Plus
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 U Plus
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 5/15 UX Plus
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 MX
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/14-4 St
- HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
- HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
- HDS 9/17-4 CX
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/18-4 MX
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- SGV 8/5
Application areas
- Milk kitchens
- Surface cleaning