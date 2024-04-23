Effective in extremely low doses (from 0.125%), affordable, powerful and perfect for the Kärcher iSolar system: the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 boasts residue-free and streak-free cleaning of all solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. The cleaner, which is suitable for all levels of water hardness, is highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable. It safely and reliably removes stubborn bird droppings, pollen, soot and dust. The innovative and very gentle formula of the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 is even suitable for aluminium frames and forms an even, continuous film on the surface that prevents lime stains and improves the gliding properties of cleaning brushes – for gentle cleaning of the surface without any rinsing.