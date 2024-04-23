PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 20l
Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces.
Effective in extremely low doses (from 0.125%), affordable, powerful and perfect for the Kärcher iSolar system: the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 boasts residue-free and streak-free cleaning of all solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. The cleaner, which is suitable for all levels of water hardness, is highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable. It safely and reliably removes stubborn bird droppings, pollen, soot and dust. The innovative and very gentle formula of the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 is even suitable for aluminium frames and forms an even, continuous film on the surface that prevents lime stains and improves the gliding properties of cleaning brushes – for gentle cleaning of the surface without any rinsing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|pH
|9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,2
Product
- Received the Pulire Innovation Award 2013
- For removing stubborn and greasy dirt
- Avoidance of limescale at all water hardness levels, even without switching using water softening systems
- residue-free, streak-free cleaning
- Reduces resoiling
- No damage to the solar and photovoltaic modules, the glass and plastic coatings, anodised or normal aluminium frames
- Gentle surface treatment thanks to improved sliding characteristics of the cleaning brushes
- DLG-tested (Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft e.V.)
- Very high yield
- Can be harmlessly drained into canalisation connected to the municipal waste water treatment plant
- Easily biodegradable (in line with OECD guideline)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/21-4 S
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 S
- HD 10/23-4 S Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/12-4 St
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SX Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/14-4 S Plus
- HD 17/14-4 SX Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Edition Power Control *EU
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus + FR Classic
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 C Plus + FR Classic
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Edition Power Control
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M Portable
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 6/16-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/11-4 Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MX Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/16-4 Cage Classic
- HD 7/16-4 MX Car
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Car *EU
- HD 7/16-4 St
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M Portable
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MX Plus
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MX Plus Farmer
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
- HD 9/18-4 St
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M
- HD 9/20-4 M Plus
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/21 G
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/20-4 M
- HDS 10/20-4 MX
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S Basic
- HDS 12/14-4 St
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas
- HDS 12/14-4 St Gas LPG
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SX
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SX
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 2000 Super
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/11 UX Plus
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 U Plus
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 5/15 UX Plus
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16-4 C Basic
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 MX
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/14-4 St
- HDS 9/16-4 St Gas
- HDS 9/17-4 C Classic
- HDS 9/17-4 CX
- HDS 9/18-4 M
- HDS 9/18-4 MX
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HG 43
- HG 64
Application areas
- Solar and photovoltaic systems