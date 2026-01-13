Auton vaahtopesuaine 3-in- 1, 1l

Tehokas ja hellävarainen vaahtopesuaine litran pullossa soveltuu käytettäväksi yhdessä Kärcher -vaahtosuutinkappaleen kanssa. Poistaa tehokkaasti myös rasvalikaa.

Tiedot

Tekniset tiedot

Pakkauskoko (l) 1
Pakkausyksikkö (kpl) 6
Paino (kg) 1
Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg) 1,1
Mitat (p x l x k) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Käyttökohteet
  • Autot
  • Moottoripyörien, mopojen ja skoottereiden pesuun
  • Matkailuautot