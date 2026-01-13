Auton vaahtopesuaine 3-in- 1, 1l
Tehokas ja hellävarainen vaahtopesuaine litran pullossa soveltuu käytettäväksi yhdessä Kärcher -vaahtosuutinkappaleen kanssa. Poistaa tehokkaasti myös rasvalikaa.
Tiedot
Tekniset tiedot
|Pakkauskoko (l)
|1
|Pakkausyksikkö (kpl)
|6
|Paino (kg)
|1
|Paino (sis. tuotepakkauksen) (kg)
|1,1
|Mitat (p x l x k) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Yhteensopivat laitteet
Nykyinen tuotevalikoima
Poistuneet tuotteet
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Black
- K 5 Compact Home Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Premium FC AntiTwist Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Anti Twist Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control AntiTwist Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5.20 M plus T 100
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium FC AntiTwist Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 7.20 M plus
- K Mini Plus
- Painepesuri K 2 Compact Home
- Painepesuri K3 Car & Home T50
Käyttökohteet
- Autot
- Moottoripyörien, mopojen ja skoottereiden pesuun
- Matkailuautot