Vodní filtr
K ochraně VT čerpadla před částečkami nečistot ze znečištěné vody.
Vodní filtr k ochraně vysokotlakého čerpadle před částečkami nečistot ze znečištěné vody. Filtr částeček nečistot vede ke zvýšení životnosti vysokotlakého čerpadla. Vhodný pro všechny vysokotlaké čističe tříd K2 - K7.
Charakteristické znaky a výhody
Ochrana čerpadla vysokotlakého čističe před nečistotami a špinavou vodou.
- Zvýšení životnosti vysokotlakého čističe
Vodní filtr
- Objem nádoby je viditelný v každém okamžiku
Snadné odstraňování nečistot
- Vymyvatelný
Specifikace
Technické údaje
|Barva
|antracit
|Hmotnost (kg)
|0,1
|Hmotnost včetně obalu (kg)
|0,1
|Rozměry (D x Š x V) (mm)
|117 x 50 x 50
Kompatibilní přístroje
Aktuální produkty
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home FJ
- K 7 Pro Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
Produkty, které se již nevyrábí
- G 4.10 M s benzinovým pohonem
- G 7.10 M s benzinovým pohonem
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Compact Home model 2019
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.120
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.300
- K 2.390 T50 *EU
- K 2.425
- K 2.425 T50
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 25 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150 *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T150
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 4 Classic *EU
- K 4 Compact UM Limitovaná edice
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home + rotační kartáč
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Premium *EU
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.650 KTM Special Edition
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 5 Classic *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 eco!ogic Home T250 *EU
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car and Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home + rotační kartáč
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Home set
- K 5 Premium *EU
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home *EU
- K 5.530 T400 Special Edition
- K 5.600
- K 5.600 T 200
- K 5.610 T250
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T 250
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 7 Car
- K 7 Classic *EU
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Car
- K 7 Compact Home T400
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.650
- K 7.650 T400 *EU
- K 7.700 *EU
- K 7.710 T 400
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
Oblasti použití
- Pro ochranu ponorného čerpadla před hrubými částicemi nečistot