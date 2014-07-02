Vodní filtr

K ochraně VT čerpadla před částečkami nečistot ze znečištěné vody.

Vodní filtr k ochraně vysokotlakého čerpadle před částečkami nečistot ze znečištěné vody. Filtr částeček nečistot vede ke zvýšení životnosti vysokotlakého čerpadla. Vhodný pro všechny vysokotlaké čističe tříd K2 - K7.

Charakteristické znaky a výhody
Ochrana čerpadla vysokotlakého čističe před nečistotami a špinavou vodou.
  • Zvýšení životnosti vysokotlakého čističe
Vodní filtr
  • Objem nádoby je viditelný v každém okamžiku
Snadné odstraňování nečistot
  • Vymyvatelný
Specifikace

Technické údaje

Barva antracit
Hmotnost (kg) 0,1
Hmotnost včetně obalu (kg) 0,1
Rozměry (D x Š x V) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Kompatibilní přístroje
Oblasti použití
  • Pro ochranu ponorného čerpadla před hrubými částicemi nečistot