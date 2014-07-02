VP 180 S 360° KORT VARIOPOWERSPOLRÖR, K2-K7
Justerbar led 360 grader och steglös tryckreglering. Idealisk för att nå svåråtkomliga ytor. Passar Kärcher högtryckstvättar K2 - K7.
Egenskaper och fördelar
Steglöst ställbar
Tidsbesparande
Flexibel led
Specifikationer
Tekniska data
|Färg
|Svart
|Vikt (kg)
|0,2
|Vikt inkl. förpackning (kg)
|0,2
|Mått (L × B × H) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Kompatibla maskiner
Aktuella produkter
- K3 FJ Home
- K3 Horizontal
- K3 Power Control Car & Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K3 Premium Power Control Home
- K4 Classic
- K4 Power Control Flex
- K4 Power Control Flex Home
- K4 Power Control Home
- K4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K4 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K5 Basic
- K5 Classic
Tidigare års produkter
- K 2 Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150 *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Classic *EU
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium FC Plus Flex Home
- K 5 Premium FC Plus Home Wood
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5.55 M & T 200
- K 5.68 MD plus
- K 5.700
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
Användningsområden
- Svåråtkomliga ytor (hörn, springor, mellanrum etc.)
- Rengöring av hjulhus.
- Blomsterbäddar
- Soptunnor