VP 180 S 360° KORT VARIOPOWERSPOLRÖR, K2-K7

Justerbar led 360 grader och steglös tryckreglering. Idealisk för att nå svåråtkomliga ytor. Passar Kärcher högtryckstvättar K2 - K7.

Egenskaper och fördelar
Steglöst ställbar
Tidsbesparande
Flexibel led
Specifikationer

Tekniska data

Färg Svart
Vikt (kg) 0,2
Vikt inkl. förpackning (kg) 0,2
Mått (L × B × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Användningsområden
  • Svåråtkomliga ytor (hörn, springor, mellanrum etc.)
  • Rengöring av hjulhus.
  • Blomsterbäddar
  • Soptunnor