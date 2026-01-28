TLA 4 teleszkópos szórószár

Egyszerű tisztítás minden helyzetben: a 180°-ban elforgatható szórószárral a nehezen elérhető helyek is könnyedén megtisztíthatóak.

A TLA 4 teleszkópos szórószárral a nehezen elérhető helyek is könnyedén megtisztíthatóak, mint pl. homlokzatok. A 180 fokban elforgatható csukló egy további előny a használatához, mely megkönnyíti a télikertek, ferde tetők tisztításá is. A teleszkóp állítása rendkívül egyszerű, gombnyomással lehetséges. A teleszkópos szórószár 1,20 tól 3,70 méterig kihúzható, ezáltal akár maximum 5 méter magasságig lehet vele dolgozni. Bármely Kärcher pisztoly könnyen rögzíthető a pisztolytartóhoz, és könnyen szabályozható, illetve a bajonett csatlakozás mitatt kompatibilis bármely más Kärcher tartozékkal.

Jellemzők és előnyök
TLA 4 teleszkópos szórószár: Állítható csukló
Változatos felhasználási lehetőségek
TLA 4 teleszkópos szórószár: Komfortos tisztítás
Kényelmes teleszkópos mechanizmus egy gomb megnyomásával
TLA 4 teleszkópos szórószár: A nagynyomású pisztoly egyszerűen csatlakoztatható
Bármely jelenlegi Kärcher magasnyomású pisztoly könnyű rögzítése a pisztolytartóhoz.
Bajonettzár
  • Kompatibilitás más Kärcher tartozékokkal a bajonett csatlakozás miatt.
Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Szín fekete
Súly (kg) 2,8
Csomagolási súly (kg) 3,7
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 3780 x 120 x 233

Videók

Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Homlokzatok
  • Télikertek
  • Menedékhelyek (pl. kocsibeállók)
Tartozékok
