Hajlított szórószár

A hajlított szórószár extra hosszú, (kb. 1 m) hajlított szórószár a nehezen elérhető helyek pl. ereszcsatornák vagy járművek alvázának könnyű tisztításához.

A hajlított szórószár extra hosszú, (kb. 1 m) hajlítható szórószár a nehezen elérhető helyek pl. ereszcsatornák vagy járművek alvázának könnyű tisztításához. Minden K2-K7 kategóriájú Kärcher háztartási magasnyomású mosóhoz.

Jellemzők és előnyök
Extra hosszú, lekerekített szórószár (kb. 1 m)
Erőteljes tisztítás magasnyomással
Magas nyomás - lapos sugár
Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Szín fekete
Súly (kg) 0,5
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,6
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116

Alkalmazási területek
  • A jármű alsó részei
  • Nehezen elérhető helyek (sarkok, fugák, rések stb. )
  • Hulladéktartályok
  • Vízcsikk
  • Kerékház
  • Hordók
  • Lépcsők
