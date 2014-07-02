O-gyűrű készlet

Tartalék O-gyűrű készlet egyszerű cseréhez és O-gyűrűk és biztonsági dugók cseréje a magasnyomású mosók tartozékain.

Jellemzők és előnyök
O-gyűrű(k) cseréje
  • O-gyűrűk és biztonsági dugók egyszerű cseréje magasnyomású tartozékokon
Egyszerű csere
  • Felhasználóbarát
Tartalék O-gyűrű(k)
  • Hosszú élettartam
Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Szín fekete
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 17 x 17 x 13
Kompatibilis készülékek