RM 660 Polish&Wax 0,5l, 500ml

Intenzív tisztítás, mosás- és időjárásálló tartósítás egyetlen lépésben. A finom karcolások és csíkok eltávolításra kerülnek, így helyreáll az eredeti szín és fény.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (ml) 500
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 8
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,6
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 70 x 70 x 180
Alkalmazási területek
  • Járműlakk
  • Lakkozott felületek
