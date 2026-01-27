RM 660 Polish&Wax 0,5l, 500ml
Intenzív tisztítás, mosás- és időjárásálló tartósítás egyetlen lépésben. A finom karcolások és csíkok eltávolításra kerülnek, így helyreáll az eredeti szín és fény.
Specifikációk
Műszaki adatok
|Csomagolás mérete (ml)
|500
|Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok))
|8
|Csomagolási súly (kg)
|0,6
|Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 180
Kompatibilis készülékek
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium FJ Home BB
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home BB
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic RM
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- OC 6-18 *INT
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium *INT (akkumulátor nélkül)
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
- OC 7-18 Handheld
- OC 7-18 Handheld (akkumulátor nélkül)
- OC Handheld Compact
- OC Handheld Compact Plus
- G 4.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home *EU
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Car
- K 3 Full Control Car&Home T2
- K 3 Full Control Home T5
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control Car *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 150
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car *EU
- K 4 FJ Home BB
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Car *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Universal *EU
- K 4 WCM
- K 5
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 Football Edition
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 UM Car*RU
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster *EU
- K 7 Smart Control Home T 5 Black
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K3 Car & Home T2
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
Alkalmazási területek
- Járműlakk
- Lakkozott felületek