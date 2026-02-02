RM 651 Čistič interiéru auta, 500ml

Čistič interiéru auta RM 651 s antistatickým účinkem a účinnou neutralizací zápachů pro svěže čisté interiéry bez zápachu, a to od palubní desky přes displeje až po čalounění a umělou kůži.

Specifikace

Technické údaje

Velikost balení (ml) 500
Jednotka balení (Kusy) 8
Hmotnost včetně obalu (kg) 0,6
Rozměry (D x Š x V) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
RM 651 Čistič interiéru auta, 500ml
Kompatibilní přístroje
Aktuální produkty
Produkty, které se již nevyrábí
Oblasti použití
  • Plastové panely
  • Autosedačky
  • Interiér vozidla
  • Cockpit