RM 651 Čistič interiéru auta, 500ml
Čistič interiéru auta RM 651 s antistatickým účinkem a účinnou neutralizací zápachů pro svěže čisté interiéry bez zápachu, a to od palubní desky přes displeje až po čalounění a umělou kůži.
Specifikace
Technické údaje
|Velikost balení (ml)
|500
|Jednotka balení (Kusy)
|8
|Hmotnost včetně obalu (kg)
|0,6
|Rozměry (D x Š x V) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 280
Kompatibilní přístroje
Oblasti použití
- Plastové panely
- Autosedačky
- Interiér vozidla
- Cockpit