Homokszóró-készlet

Homok- és nedves szórókészlet rozsda, festék és makacs szennyeződések eltávolításához Kärcher szóróanyag használatával. Minden K2-K7 kategóriájú Kärcher háztartási magasnyomású mosóhoz alkalmas.

Jellemzők és előnyök
Homokszórás és vízsugárral való tisztítás a magasnyomású mosóval
  • A szennyeződés hatékonyabb feloldása
Különösen nagy teljesítmény
  • Rozsda, festék és makacs szennyeződések eltávolítása
Maximális tisztítóerő
  • Makacs szennyeződések célzott tisztítása
Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Szín fekete
Súly (kg) 1,2
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,3
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Rozsda és festék eltávolítása
  • Makacs szennyeződések
