Insektfjerner, 500ml

Fjerner effektivt insekter fra kølerhjelm, sidespejle og ruder

Specifikationer

Teknisk data

Størrelse (ml) 500
Pakkeenheder (Stk.) 8
Vægt (kg) 0,5
Vægt inkl. emballage (kg) 0,7
Mål (L x B x H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Kompatible maskiner
Anvendelsesområder
  • Malede overflader
  • Metal
  • Krom
  • Plastik