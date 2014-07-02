1-fokozatú szórószár-hosszabbító

Szórószár-hosszabbító a hatótávolság 0,4 méterrel való növeléséhez. Nehezen elérhető helyek kényelmesebb és hatékonyabb tisztításához. Valamennyi Kärcher tartozékhoz alkalmazható.

Jellemzők és előnyök
Szórószár-hosszabbítás 0,4 m- rel
Kompakt formatervezés
Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Szín fekete
Súly (kg) 0,3
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,3
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 446 x 45 x 45

  • Nehezen elérhető helyek (sarkok, fugák, rések stb. )
