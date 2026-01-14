Általános tisztítószer, 1 l

Erős, univerzális tisztítószer Kärcher magasnyomású mosókhoz. Új aktív szennyeződésoldóval még hideg vízzel is gond nélkül feloldhatók az olajok, zsírok és makacs, ásványtartalmú szennyeződések. A ház körül, a kertben és járművek tisztítására használható.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (l) 1
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 6
Súly (kg) 1
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,2
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • A ház és a kert körüli területek