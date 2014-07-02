RM 610 Autósampon, 3-az-1-ben, 1l

Erőteljes autósampon egyedülálló 3-az-1-ben formulával, amely a legnagyobb tisztítási teljesítmény mellett az aktív szennyeződésoldónak köszönhetően még gyorsan száradó formulát és ultra ragyogás formulát is kínál. A leghatékonyabb tisztításért, ápolásért és védelemért egy lépésben. Valamennyi jármű kíméletes tisztításához.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (l) 1
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 6
Súly (kg) 1
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,2
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Tulajdonságok
  • Erőteljes és különösen anyagkímélő univerzális tisztítószer.
  • Járművek vagy motorok kényes részeinek tisztításához.
  • Kärcher magasnyomású mosóval történő gyors és hatékony tisztításhoz.
  • Gyorsszárító formula a csíkmentes száradásért kézi bőrrel való áttörlés nélkül.
  • Ultra ragyogás formula a teljes jármű sugárzó ragyogásáért
  • A Plug 'n' Clean - rendszer a legegyszerűbb és leggyorsabb út a tisztítószerek magasnyomású mosóval történő felhordására.
  • Felhasználásra kész (Ready-to-use,RTU) tisztítószer
  • Kärcher készülékekre szabva, garantált anyagkompatibilitással
  • A palack 100%-ban újrahasznosított műanyagból készült
  • Németországban készült
Figyelmeztetések és Biztonsági tanácsok az EU szabványok szerint
  • P102 Gyermekektől elzárva tartandó.
  • EUH 210 Kérésre biztonsági adatlap kapható.
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Járművek