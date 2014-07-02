Ultra habtisztító 3-az-1-ben, 1 l, 1l

Extra habtisztítóval a még intenzívebb tisztításhoz. Az új aktív szennyeződésoldónak köszönhetően könnyen és gyorsan eltávolítja az olaj és zsírtartalmú szennyeződéseket, valamint a jellemző jármű- és utcai szennyeződéseket. Foszfátmentes és kíméli az anyagot.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (l) 1
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 6
Súly (kg) 1
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,1
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Autók
  • Motorkerékpárok és robogók
  • Lakóautók
