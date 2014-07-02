Fatisztító szer, 3-az-1-ben 1 l, 1l

Erőteljes fatisztítószer egyedülálló 3-az-1-ben formulával, amely az aktív szennyeződésoldónak köszönhetően legnagyobb tisztítási teljesítmény mellett kiegészítésképpen UV-sugárzás elleni védő formulát és intenzív ápolást nyújt. A leghatékonyabb tisztításért, ápolásért és védelemért egy lépésben. Minden kültéri kezelt és kezeletlen fafelületen használható.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (l) 1
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 6
Súly (kg) 1
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,2
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Fa felületek
  • Faházak