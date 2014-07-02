Műanyagtisztító szer, 3-az-1-ben, 1 l, 1l

Erőteljes műanyagtisztító szer egyedülálló 3-az-1-ben formulával, amely a legjobb tisztítási teljesítmény mellett az aktív szennyeződésoldó hatásnak köszönhetően kiegészítésképpen szín- és anyagvédő formulát kínál. A legjobb tisztítási hatékonyság, ápolás és védelem egy lépésben. Használható kerti bútorok, műanyag ablakkeretek és műanyag felületek tisztításához.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (l) 1
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 6
Súly (kg) 1
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,2
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Kerti/terasz/erkély bútorok
  • Ablakkeretek
  • Műanyag burkolatok