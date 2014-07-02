RM 44 motorkerékpár-tisztító, 500ml

Kétkerekűek kézi tisztításához. Kímélően és hatékonyan távolítja el a fékport, abroncsnyomokat, rovarokat, iszapot és olajos szennyeződéseket, stb. A jól tapadó zselés formulának köszönhetően tökéletesen feldolgozható.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (ml) 500
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 8
Súly (kg) 0,6
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,7
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Tulajdonságok
  • Új, erősebb formula – kíméletesen és hatékonyan távolítja el a makacs fékport
  • Gél állaga gondoskodik a tökéletes tapadásról és az egyszerű használatról
  • Felhasználásra kész (Ready-to-use,RTU) tisztítószer
  • A palack 100%-ban újrahasznosított műanyagból készült
  • Németországban készült
RM 44 motorkerékpár-tisztító, 500ml
Figyelmeztetések és Biztonsági tanácsok az EU szabványok szerint
  • Figyelmeztető szó: Veszély!
  • P101 Orvosi tanácsadás esetén tartsa kéznél a termék edényét vagy címkéjét.
  • P102 Gyermekektől elzárva tartandó.
  • H318 Súlyos szemkárosodást okoz.
  • P103 Használat előtt olvassa el a címkén közölt információkat.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 SZEMBE KERÜLÉS ESETÉN: Több percig tartó óvatos öblítés vízzel. Adott esetben a kontaktlencsék eltávolítása, ha könnyen megoldható. Az öblítés folytatása.
  • P310 Azonnal forduljon TOXIKOLÓGIAI KÖZPONTHOZ/orvoshoz.
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Motorkerékpárok és robogók
  • Kerékpárok
Tartozékok