Extensie simpla pentru lance pulverizare

Prelungeste teava de pulverizare cu 0,5 m. Pentru curatarea eficienta a zonelor greu accesibile. Adecvat pentru toate accesoriile Karcher.

Caracteristici si beneficii
Prelungire a tevii de otel cu 0,4 m
  • Pentru curatarea de locuri greu accesibile (de ex. la inaltime)
Forma compacta
  • Extinderea razei de actiune, flexibilitate crescuta
  • Usor de utilizat.
Specificații tehnice

Date tehnice

Culoarea Negru
Greutate (kg) 0,3
Greutate cu ambalaj (kg) 0,3
Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm) 446 x 45 x 45

Masini compatibile
Domenii de intrebuintare
  • Zone greu accesibile (colțuri, rosturi, goluri etc.)
Reprezentanţa oficială al concernului german Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG în Republica Moldova

Oficiul Central

str. Albișoara, 78/5, MD-2005,
mun. Chișinău, Republica Moldova
Secția Vînzări directe tel.: +373 (22) 806 306
Anticamera tel:. +373 (22) 806 300
e-mail: info@karcher.md

