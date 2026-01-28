Splash guard

Protectie transparentă impotriva stropirii pentru aparatele de spalat cu presiune K 2 până la K 7. Accesoriul Kärcher protejează operatorul și zona înconjurătoare de apa pulverizata.

Perfect pentru curățarea colțurilor și marginilor, protecția împotriva stropirii, special concepută pentru aparatele de spalat cu presiune Kärcher, K2 până la K7. Protejează eficient operatorul și zona înconjurătoare împotriva apei pulverizate. Designul transparent asigură o vedere clară asupra zonei care trebuie curățată în orice moment. Este de la sine înțeles că accesoriul este compatibil cu toate noile lanci de pulverizare, lance Vario cu jeturi multiple precum și cu noile lanci rotative. (Nu este compatibil MP 4 și MP 180 5-în-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))

Caracteristici si beneficii
Apărătoare impotriva stropilor
  • Protecție sigură a operatorului împotriva apei pulverizate, în special atunci când curățați colțurile și marginile.
Design transparent
  • O imagine clară a suprafeței care trebuie curățată garantează rezultate mai bune la curățare.
Mai multe adaptoare incluse în pachetul de livrare
  • Compatibil cu toate noile lănci de pulverizare Vario Power și Multi Jets, precum și cu duzele rotative anterioare și noi.

Specificații tehnice

Date tehnice

Culoarea Negru
Greutate (kg) 0,3
Greutate cu ambalaj (kg) 0,5
Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm) 220 x 188 x 237

Nu este compatibil cu MP 145 și MP 180 multi power jet 5 în 1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)

Video

Masini compatibile
Domenii de intrebuintare
  • Scări
  • Zone din jurul casei și grădinii
