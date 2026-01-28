Splash guard
Protectie transparentă impotriva stropirii pentru aparatele de spalat cu presiune K 2 până la K 7. Accesoriul Kärcher protejează operatorul și zona înconjurătoare de apa pulverizata.
Perfect pentru curățarea colțurilor și marginilor, protecția împotriva stropirii, special concepută pentru aparatele de spalat cu presiune Kärcher, K2 până la K7. Protejează eficient operatorul și zona înconjurătoare împotriva apei pulverizate. Designul transparent asigură o vedere clară asupra zonei care trebuie curățată în orice moment. Este de la sine înțeles că accesoriul este compatibil cu toate noile lanci de pulverizare, lance Vario cu jeturi multiple precum și cu noile lanci rotative. (Nu este compatibil MP 4 și MP 180 5-în-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))
Caracteristici si beneficii
Apărătoare impotriva stropilor
- Protecție sigură a operatorului împotriva apei pulverizate, în special atunci când curățați colțurile și marginile.
Design transparent
- O imagine clară a suprafeței care trebuie curățată garantează rezultate mai bune la curățare.
Mai multe adaptoare incluse în pachetul de livrare
- Compatibil cu toate noile lănci de pulverizare Vario Power și Multi Jets, precum și cu duzele rotative anterioare și noi.
Specificații tehnice
Date tehnice
|Culoarea
|Negru
|Greutate (kg)
|0,3
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm)
|220 x 188 x 237
Nu este compatibil cu MP 145 și MP 180 multi power jet 5 în 1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)
Video
Masini compatibile
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home *EU
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car *EU
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ*EU
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 upright PLUS PROMO (BT)
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home *EU
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 Home T 150
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition *EU
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Promo Basic Car
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact FJ 6 Set *EU
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Plus
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black *EU
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
Domenii de intrebuintare
- Scări
- Zone din jurul casei și grădinii