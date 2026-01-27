Matt rengöringsmedel för interiör, 500ml

Djuprengörande vård och skydd för alla plast- och gummiytor. Matta ytor blir rena och ser ut som nya, är behagliga att ta på och vatten- och smutsavvisande.

Specifikationer

Tekniska data

Förpackning (ml) 500
Förpackningsenhet (Del(ar)) 8
Vikt inkl. förpackning (kg) 0,6
Mått (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Produkt
  • Skyddar plasten från att gulna och att blekas
  • Gör den framtida rengöringen av ytorna lättare (mindre efterföljande nedsmutsning)
  • Angenäm och frisk citrusdoft
  • Rengöringsmedel färdigt för användning (RTU)
  • Tillverkad i Tyskland
Varning
Varningar och säkerhetsrekommendationer enligt EG-direktiv
  • EUH 208 Innehåller BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE. Kan ge upphov till allergisk reaktion.
  • P102 Förvaras oåtkomligt för barn.
  • Plastpaneler