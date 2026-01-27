Matt rengöringsmedel för interiör, 500ml
Djuprengörande vård och skydd för alla plast- och gummiytor. Matta ytor blir rena och ser ut som nya, är behagliga att ta på och vatten- och smutsavvisande.
Specifikationer
Tekniska data
|Förpackning (ml)
|500
|Förpackningsenhet (Del(ar))
|8
|Vikt inkl. förpackning (kg)
|0,6
|Mått (L × B × H) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 280
Produkt
- Skyddar plasten från att gulna och att blekas
- Gör den framtida rengöringen av ytorna lättare (mindre efterföljande nedsmutsning)
- Angenäm och frisk citrusdoft
- Rengöringsmedel färdigt för användning (RTU)
- Tillverkad i Tyskland
Varning
Varningar och säkerhetsrekommendationer enligt EG-direktiv
- EUH 208 Innehåller BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE. Kan ge upphov till allergisk reaktion.
- P102 Förvaras oåtkomligt för barn.
Kompatibla maskiner
Aktuella produkter
- K3 Power Control Car & Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K3 Premium Power Control Home
- K4 Classic
- K4 Power Control Flex
- K4 Power Control Flex Home
- K4 Power Control Home
- K4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K4 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K5 Basic
- K5 Classic
- K5 Classic Home
- K5 FJ
- K5 Power Control Flex
- K5 Power Control Flex Home
- K5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush
Tidigare års produkter
- G 4.10 M
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Premium Car & Home *EU
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium House *EU
- K 2.100
- K 2.14 PLUS T50 *EU
- K 2.14 plus
- K 2.15 Plus
- K 2.20 M
- K 2.325
- K 2.400
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150 *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.91 MD plus
- K 4 Classic *EU
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium FC Plus Flex Home
- K 5 Premium FC Plus Home Wood
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5.55 M & T 200
- K 5.68 MD plus
- K 5.700
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7.700
- K2 Car
- K3 Full Control Car & Home T150
- K3 Home
- K4 Premium
- K4 Premium Home
- K4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Silent
- K5
- K5 Premium
- K5 Premium Home
- K5 Premium eco!ogic
- K7 Premium
- K7 Premium eco!ogic
- KHB 18-44 Battery Set
Användningsområden
- Plastpaneler