Ultra Foam Cleaner + šoba za peno FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean s sistemom, ki omogoča preprosto menjavo različnih vrst čistil s preprostim klikom.

Šoba za peno FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean z Ultra Foam Cleaner vsebuje sistem za nanos čistila, ki omogoča hitro menjavo različnih vrst čistil s samo enim klikom. Doziranje čistila lahko preprosto nastavite na šobi za peno (rumen gumb). Raven pršenja lahko nastavite po potrebi. Primerno za vse Kärcherjeve visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2–K 7.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Inovativna šoba za peno
  • Nastajanje in nanos močne pene.
V kompletu
  • Praktičen komplet različnih čistil.
Sistem hitre menjave
  • Hitra in udobna menjava čistilnega sredstva s samo enim klikom.
Doziranje čistila
  • Porabo čistilnega sredstva uravnava uporabnik
Transparentna posoda za čistilno sredstvo
  • Vsebina posode je vidna kadarkoli
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva antracit
Teža (Kg) 1,256
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 1,577
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 102 x 201 x 260
Združljivost Za stare pištole do leta izdelave 2010 (pištola M, 96, 97): potreben je adapter M (2.643-950.0).

Video posnetki

Kompatibilne naprave
Področja uporabe
  • Vozila
  • Motorji in skuterji
  • Avtodomi
