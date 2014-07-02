Šoba za peno FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean + Ultra Foam Cleaner
Ultra Foam Cleaner + šoba za peno FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean s sistemom, ki omogoča preprosto menjavo različnih vrst čistil s preprostim klikom.
Šoba za peno FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean z Ultra Foam Cleaner vsebuje sistem za nanos čistila, ki omogoča hitro menjavo različnih vrst čistil s samo enim klikom. Doziranje čistila lahko preprosto nastavite na šobi za peno (rumen gumb). Raven pršenja lahko nastavite po potrebi. Primerno za vse Kärcherjeve visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2–K 7.
Značilnosti in prednosti
Inovativna šoba za peno
- Nastajanje in nanos močne pene.
V kompletu
- Praktičen komplet različnih čistil.
Sistem hitre menjave
- Hitra in udobna menjava čistilnega sredstva s samo enim klikom.
Doziranje čistila
- Porabo čistilnega sredstva uravnava uporabnik
Transparentna posoda za čistilno sredstvo
- Vsebina posode je vidna kadarkoli
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Barva
|antracit
|Teža (Kg)
|1,256
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|1,577
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|102 x 201 x 260
|Združljivost
|Za stare pištole do leta izdelave 2010 (pištola M, 96, 97): potreben je adapter M (2.643-950.0).
Video posnetki
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
Področja uporabe
- Vozila
- Motorji in skuterji
- Avtodomi
NAJDI REZERVNE DELE
Poiščite rezervne dele za vašo čistilno opremo Kärcher. Za začetek iskanja izberite »NAJDI REZERVNE DELE« ali se obrnite na pooblaščenega Kärcherjevega prodajalca.