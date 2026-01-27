RM 650 Autóüveg tisztító 0,5l, 500ml

Autóablakok és tükrök csík-, és tükröződésmentes tisztításához. Megbízhatóan távolítja el a rovarokat, ujjlenyomatokat és az utcai szennyeződéseket. Antisztatikus hatás.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (ml) 500
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 8
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,6
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Autóüveg
  • Ablakok és üvegfelületek