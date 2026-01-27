RM 652 Műszerfal ápoló selyem-matt 0,5L, 500ml

Minden műanyag és gumi felület mélytisztító ápolása és védelme. A selyem-matt felületek úgy néznek ki, mintha újak lennének: kellemes tapintásúak, taszítják a vizet és a szennyeződéseket.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (ml) 500
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 8
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,6
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Utastér
  • Műanyag burkolatok