Rengöringsmedel för interiör och textil, 500ml

För uppfriskande rena interiörer utan lukt: Från sittbrunnen till gummitätningen, från displayen till klädseln och konstlädrry. Med antistatisk effekt och effektiv luktneutralisering.

Specifikationer

Tekniska data

Förpackning (ml) 500
Förpackningsenhet (Del(ar)) 8
Vikt inkl. förpackning (kg) 0,6
Mått (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Produkt
  • Aktiv hantering av oönskade dofter
  • Gör den framtida rengöringen av ytorna lättare (mindre efterföljande nedsmutsning)
  • Angenäm och frisk citrusdoft
  • Rengöringsmedel färdigt för användning (RTU)
  • Tensiderna är bionedbrytbara i överensstämmelse med OECD
  • Tillverkad i Tyskland
Rengöringsmedel för interiör och textil, 500ml
Varning
Varningar och säkerhetsrekommendationer enligt EG-direktiv
  • EUH 208 Innehåller BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE. Kan ge upphov till allergisk reaktion.
  • P102 Förvaras oåtkomligt för barn.
Kompatibla maskiner
Aktuella produkter
Tidigare års produkter
Användningsområden
  • Plastpaneler
  • Bilsäten
  • Fordonsinteriör