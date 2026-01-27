RM 651 Autóbelső tisztító 0,5l, 500ml

A belső tér tisztaságáért és szagmentesítéséért: a műszerfaltól a gumi tömítésig, a kijelzőtől a kárpitozásig. Antisztatikus hatás és hatékony szagsemlegesítés.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (ml) 500
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 8
Csomagolási súly (kg) 0,6
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Műanyag burkolatok
  • Autósülés
  • A jármű belseje
  • Utastér