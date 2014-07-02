Komplet za peskanje

Komplet za peskanje in odstranjevanje rje, barve ali trdovratne umazanije skupaj s Kärcherjevim sredstvom za peskanje.

Komplet za peskanje in odstranjevanje rje, barve ali trdovratne umazanije skupaj s Kärcherjevim sredstvom za peskanje. Primerno za vse Kärcherjeve visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2 - K 7.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Peskanje z visokotlačnim čistilnikom
  • Izboljšana sposobnost raztapljanja umazanije
Še posebej zmogljiv
  • Za odstranjevanje rje, barve ali trdovratne umazanije
Polna moč čiščenja
  • Ciljno čiščenje trdovratne umazanije.
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 1,15
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 1,304
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Področja uporabe
  • Za odstranjevanje rje in barve
  • Trdovratne nečistoče
