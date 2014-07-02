XH 10 Q prailginimo žarna su greito sujungimo jungtimi

Aukšto slėgio prailginimo žarna, užtikrinanti geresnį lankstumą. Tai 10 m ilgio tvirta aukštos kokybės DN 8 guminė žarna. Naudojama su K3-K7 serijos gaminiais, pagamintais nuo 2008 metų, su greitojo sujungimo jungtimi.

Aukšto slėgio guminė prailginimo žarna švirkštiniams "Best" modeliams su "Cuick Connect" jungtimi. Tai 10 m ilgio aukšto slėgio prailginimo žarna, užtikrinanti geresnį lankstumą naudojant su slėginiais purkštuvais.Tiesiog prijunkite ją tarp "Quick Connect" purkštuvo ir aukšto slėgio žarnos. Tai tvirta DN 8 aukštos kokybės sutvirtinta tekstilinėmis juostelėmis žarna, apsaugota nuo užsilenkimo, su itin tvirta žalvario jungtimi. Ši prailginimo žarna skirta iki 160 bar slėgiams ir iki 60 °C temperatūroms. Ją galima naudoti ir cheminėms priemonės purkšti. Galima naudoti su visais Kärcher K3 - K7 serijos buitiniais slėginiais plautuvais.

Savybės ir privalumai
10 m žarna
  • Išplečia darbų galimybes, lengvas pritaikymas.
Greitosios jungties adapteris
  • Greito sujungimo sistema, leidžianti lengvai sujungti purškimo pistoletą su aukšto slėgio žarna.
DN 8 kokybiška žarna, sutvirtinta pintu audiniu
  • Apsaugo žarną nuo kilpų susidarymo.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Temperatūra (°C) max. 60
Maks. slėgis (bar) 180
Ilgis (m) 10
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 1,1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85
Suderinami įrenginiai