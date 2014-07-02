XH 10 Q prailginimo žarna su greito sujungimo jungtimi
Aukšto slėgio prailginimo žarna, užtikrinanti geresnį lankstumą. Tai 10 m ilgio tvirta aukštos kokybės DN 8 guminė žarna. Naudojama su K3-K7 serijos gaminiais, pagamintais nuo 2008 metų, su greitojo sujungimo jungtimi.
Aukšto slėgio guminė prailginimo žarna švirkštiniams "Best" modeliams su "Cuick Connect" jungtimi. Tai 10 m ilgio aukšto slėgio prailginimo žarna, užtikrinanti geresnį lankstumą naudojant su slėginiais purkštuvais.Tiesiog prijunkite ją tarp "Quick Connect" purkštuvo ir aukšto slėgio žarnos. Tai tvirta DN 8 aukštos kokybės sutvirtinta tekstilinėmis juostelėmis žarna, apsaugota nuo užsilenkimo, su itin tvirta žalvario jungtimi. Ši prailginimo žarna skirta iki 160 bar slėgiams ir iki 60 °C temperatūroms. Ją galima naudoti ir cheminėms priemonės purkšti. Galima naudoti su visais Kärcher K3 - K7 serijos buitiniais slėginiais plautuvais.
Savybės ir privalumai
10 m žarna
- Išplečia darbų galimybes, lengvas pritaikymas.
Greitosios jungties adapteris
- Greito sujungimo sistema, leidžianti lengvai sujungti purškimo pistoletą su aukšto slėgio žarna.
DN 8 kokybiška žarna, sutvirtinta pintu audiniu
- Apsaugo žarną nuo kilpų susidarymo.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Temperatūra (°C)
|max. 60
|Maks. slėgis (bar)
|180
|Ilgis (m)
|10
|Spalva
|Juoda
|Svoris (kg)
|1,1
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|1,3
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 85
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 3
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50