Kotna razpršilna cev
Kotna razpršilna cev je posebno dolga (ca. 1 m), zavita razpršilna cev za udobno čiščenje težko dostopnih mest, kot so npr. strešni žlebovi ali podvozja vozil.
Kotna razpršilna cev je posebno dolga (ca. 1 m), zavita razpršilna cev za udobno čiščenje težko dostopnih mest, kot so na primer strešni žlebovi ali podvozja vozil. Primerno za vse Kärcherjeve Consumer visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K2-K7.
Značilnosti in prednosti
Izjemno dolga, zavita razpršilna cev (ca. 1 m)
- Udobno čiščenje težko dostopnih mest, kot so npr. strešni žlebovi ali podvozja vozil.
Zmogljivo čiščenje z visokim tlakom
- Boljše raztapljanje umazanije in bolj učinkovito čiščenje.
Visok tlak - ploščati curek
- Enakomerno čiščenje in raztapljanje trdovratne umazanije.
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Barva
|Črna
|Teža (Kg)
|0,508
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|0,611
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|930 x 43 x 116
Video posnetki
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
