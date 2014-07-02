Kotna razpršilna cev

Kotna razpršilna cev je posebno dolga (ca. 1 m), zavita razpršilna cev za udobno čiščenje težko dostopnih mest, kot so na primer strešni žlebovi ali podvozja vozil. Primerno za vse Kärcherjeve Consumer visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K2-K7.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Izjemno dolga, zavita razpršilna cev (ca. 1 m)
  • Udobno čiščenje težko dostopnih mest, kot so npr. strešni žlebovi ali podvozja vozil.
Zmogljivo čiščenje z visokim tlakom
  • Boljše raztapljanje umazanije in bolj učinkovito čiščenje.
Visok tlak - ploščati curek
  • Enakomerno čiščenje in raztapljanje trdovratne umazanije.
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 0,508
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,611
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116

