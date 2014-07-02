VP 180 S vario power razpršilna cev kratka 360° za K 2 - K 7

VP 180 S: kratka Vario Power Jet Short 360° z brezstopenjsko regulacijo tlaka in nastavljivim 360° zglobom je idealna rešitev za čiščenje težko dostopnih mest območij.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Brezstopenjska nastavitev
  • Prilagoditev tlaka na posamezno nalogo čiščenja.
Prihranek časa
  • Ni potrebno menjati razpršilne cevi.
Prilagodljiv zglob
  • Nastavljiv 360° zglob
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 0,183
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,224
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62

Področja uporabe
  • Težko dostopna mesta (koti, fuge, reže, itd.)
  • Čiščenje mest za kolo pri vozilih
  • Vrtna korita
  • Smetnjaki