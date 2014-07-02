VP 180 S vario power razpršilna cev kratka 360° za K 2 - K 7
VP 180 S: kratka Vario Power Jet Short 360° z brezstopenjsko regulacijo tlaka in nastavljivim 360° zglobom je idealna rešitev za čiščenje težko dostopnih mest območij.
Značilnosti in prednosti
Brezstopenjska nastavitev
- Prilagoditev tlaka na posamezno nalogo čiščenja.
Prihranek časa
- Ni potrebno menjati razpršilne cevi.
Prilagodljiv zglob
- Nastavljiv 360° zglob
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Barva
|Črna
|Teža (Kg)
|0,183
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|0,224
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Video posnetki
Kompatibilne naprave
Področja uporabe
- Težko dostopna mesta (koti, fuge, reže, itd.)
- Čiščenje mest za kolo pri vozilih
- Vrtna korita
- Smetnjaki