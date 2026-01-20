Priročna pralna krtača je opremljena z mehkimi ščetinami ter tako popolna za čiščenje težko dostopnih in občutljivih mest na prostem. Naj gre za vaš avtomobil, vrtno pohištvo ali mrežo na žaru – pralna krtača bo nežno, vendar temeljito očistila vse površine in je primerna za vse modele razredov naprav od K2 do K7.