Pralna krtača

Pralna krtača z mehkimi ščetinami je namenjena čiščenju težko dostopnih in občutljivih mest na prostem ter je primerna za vse modele razredov naprav od K2 do K7.

Priročna pralna krtača je opremljena z mehkimi ščetinami ter tako popolna za čiščenje težko dostopnih in občutljivih mest na prostem. Naj gre za vaš avtomobil, vrtno pohištvo ali mrežo na žaru – pralna krtača bo nežno, vendar temeljito očistila vse površine in je primerna za vse modele razredov naprav od K2 do K7.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Posebno mehke ščetine
  • Omogoča čiščenje občutljivih mest.
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 0,186
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,206
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 333 x 82 x 164
Področja uporabe
  • Vozila
  • Vrtna/terasna/balkonska garnitura
