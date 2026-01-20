Odstranjevalec mrčesa RM 618, 500ml

Nežno odstanjuje mrčes z lakiranih površin, rešetk hladilnika, zunanjih ogledal, oken in plastike.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (ml) 500
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 8
Teža (Kg) 0,537
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,669
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Značilnosti
  • Takoj aktivna formula za hitro in posebno učinkovito raztapljanje sledi insektov
  • Prijazno do materialov, laka, okrasnih letev, aluminijastih platišč
  • Izjemno ekonomično
  • Telo steklenice je izdelano iz 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Izdelano v Nemčiji
Področja uporabe
  • Lakirane površine
  • Kovina
  • Krom
  • Plastika